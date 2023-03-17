Austin PD announces arrests in street takeover investigation, others wanted
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous individuals suspected of having taken part in a street takeover event in Austin last month have the attention of law enforcement all over the state of Texas.
The Austin Police Department has announced the arrest of 11 suspects, including one juvenile. At this time, six other suspects are also wanted in connection to a large gathering that closed down intersections and blocked traffic on February 18, 2023.
The Department’s collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies around the state has been named Operation Burnout, which was created to apprehend, disrupt, and deter criminal behavior associated with ‘street takeover’ incidents caused by reckless driving.
During the ongoing operation, APD’s Organized Crime Division Violent Crime Interdiction Unit and other local and state law enforcement partners investigated multiple criminal offenses during the reckless driving incidents. Over thirty arrest warrants were issued, and in some cases, vehicles were seized.
Suspects were located and arrested in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The names of those arrested are below and pictures can be seen by clicking here.
- Alejandro Acosta-Amaya, Hispanic male, 17-years-old
- Evading in a Motor Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony
- Jerry Antonio Gore Jr, Black male, 22-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Evading in a Motor Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony
- Theft of a Firearm, State Jail Felony
- Unlawful Possession, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Corey Latavyan Hicks, Black male, 23-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Keegan Alec Lopez-Stiba, White male, 22-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony
- Duwan Tay Mabin, Black male, 24-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, State Jail Felony
- Kevonte McConnell Hawkins, Black male, 30-years-old
- Obstructing a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor
- Corry Jerome Murray Jr, Black male, 19-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony
- Julien Arnes Putmon, Black male, 21-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor
- Genesis Brenda Ramirez, White female, 25-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Keshun Jamal Semere, Black male, 21-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony
- Juvenile Suspect
- Unlawful Use of Fireworks, 1st Degree Felony
The names of the suspects and charges of those who have not yet been arrested are listed below:
- Jose Leonidas Carcamos, Hispanic male, 23-years old
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony
- Cristian Hernandez, Hispanic male, 20-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Edward Pittman Jr, Black male, 23-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony
- Ryan Ray Lacour, Black male, 28-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony
- Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor
- Corey Austin Lamb, White male, 32-years-old
- Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor
- Juvenile Suspect
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony
- Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony