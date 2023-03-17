Austin PD announces arrests in street takeover investigation, others wanted

Austin Police Department (Chief Joseph Chacon announcing arrests of 11 suspects in connection to February ”Street Takeover” events in the city on Thursday, March 16, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous individuals suspected of having taken part in a street takeover event in Austin last month have the attention of law enforcement all over the state of Texas.

The Austin Police Department has announced the arrest of 11 suspects, including one juvenile. At this time, six other suspects are also wanted in connection to a large gathering that closed down intersections and blocked traffic on February 18, 2023.

The Department’s collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies around the state has been named Operation Burnout, which was created to apprehend, disrupt, and deter criminal behavior associated with ‘street takeover’ incidents caused by reckless driving.

During the ongoing operation, APD’s Organized Crime Division Violent Crime Interdiction Unit and other local and state law enforcement partners investigated multiple criminal offenses during the reckless driving incidents. Over thirty arrest warrants were issued, and in some cases, vehicles were seized.

Suspects were located and arrested in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. The names of those arrested are below and pictures can be seen by clicking here.

Alejandro Acosta-Amaya, Hispanic male, 17-years-old Evading in a Motor Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony

Jerry Antonio Gore Jr, Black male, 22-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor Evading in a Motor Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony Theft of a Firearm, State Jail Felony Unlawful Possession, Class A Misdemeanor Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony

Corey Latavyan Hicks, Black male, 23-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor

Keegan Alec Lopez-Stiba, White male, 22-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony

Duwan Tay Mabin, Black male, 24-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, State Jail Felony

Kevonte McConnell Hawkins, Black male, 30-years-old Obstructing a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Corry Jerome Murray Jr, Black male, 19-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony

Julien Arnes Putmon, Black male, 21-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Genesis Brenda Ramirez, White female, 25-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, Class A Misdemeanor Engaging in Organized Crime, State Jail Felony Deadly Conduct, Class A Misdemeanor

Keshun Jamal Semere, Black male, 21-years-old Obstruction of a Highway, State Jail Felony

Juvenile Suspect Unlawful Use of Fireworks, 1st Degree Felony



The names of the suspects and charges of those who have not yet been arrested are listed below: