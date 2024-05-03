Austin PD: Arrest made, possible connection to spike in overdoses

An injectable drug is loaded into a syringe while prescription medication is strewn about haphazardly.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some are calling it the worst spike in opioid overdoses since 2015.

Officials in Austin are reporting more than 60 overdoses from Monday through Wednesday, and nine people have died so far.

As of Friday, the Austin Police Department had arrested one man who they think might be connected to the sudden uptick in overdoses.

Johnny Wright, 55, was detained Monday and later charged with unlawful possession of a gun. But police say images taken from High Activity Location Observation cameras downtown showed Wright handing narcotics to people after they were given to him by a woman, who has not been arrested.

FOX 7 Austin reports Wright has a criminal history, which includes having spent 60 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance last summer.

Investigators say numerous overdoses in the area fit the area and timeline of when Wright is believed to have taken the drugs and handed them out.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.