Austin PD: Surveillance video shows man in wheelchair run over, teen arrested

WARNING – Graphic video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in a wheelchair is recovering from life-threatening injuries after video surveillance shows him getting run over by a pickup truck in an Austin parking lot.

The Austin Police Department says 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was arrested Friday, which was close to one week following the hit and run on September 3.

KSAT-TV reports the victim, Rogelio De Luna, suffered injuries including cuts to his head and face, a brain bleed, fractured pelvis and a cracked skull.

Video shows De Luna trying to get the driver of the truck to slow down, but the white pickup runs over De Luna before leaving the parking lot, dragging debris across the pavement.

This is a developing story and we will pass along more details when possible.