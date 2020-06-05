      Weather Alert

Austin police chief says no more beanbag rounds in crowds

Associated Press
Jun 5, 2020 @ 6:32am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s police chief said Thursday his department will no longer fire beanbag rounds into crowds after a teenage boy was critically hurt during a weekend protest when he was shot in the head by an officer’s shot of the ammunition that is considered a less-lethal use of force.

Police Chief Brian Manley announced the policy change Thursday during a special meeting of the Austin City Council, where hundreds of people spoke out against police brutality following  nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

