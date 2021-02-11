      Weather Alert

Austin police fatally shoot man who held child amid standoff

Associated Press
Feb 11, 2021 @ 7:32am
Credit: Pixabay

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A police officer in Austin shot and killed a man who was holding a child and woman hostage after breaking into their home, authorities said.

The 21-year-old man was holding the boy in front of him “in a hostage position” when a SWAT officer opened fire, killing the man, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. The 10-year-old boy and the woman weren’t injured in the Wednesday night standoff, Manley said.

Investigators believe the man first crashed his vehicle into a home, then broke into a different home on the same street, Manley said. The man then opened fire on responding officers, who were not struck by gunfire, he said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, Manley said, but authorities don’t believe there was any connection between the man and the two people he held hostage.

TAGS
Austin officer involved shooting Police Standoff
Popular Posts
Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
San Antonio 4th grader dies after testing positive for COVID-19
CVS delays start of COVID-19 vaccinations
North East ISD police officer killed in crash on Broadway