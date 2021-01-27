Austin police identify two doctors found dead in apparent murder-suicide at pediatrician’s office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Police have identified two doctors found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a pediatrician’s office in Central Austin Tuesday night. Investigators believe 43-year-old Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson, a mother of 3, was shot and killed by Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, who then took his own life at Children’s Medical Group.
Austin Police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt says there were five people inside the building, all adults, around 4:30 pm Tuesday when Narumanchi walked in displaying a weapon. He ordered them to tie themselves up. Some of the hostages were released, Others managed to escape. When officers sent in a robot, both doctors were found dead.
Greenwalt says Narumanchi recently went to the clinic and applied to work as a volunteer, but he was turned down. Greenwalk also says Narumanchi had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Investigators are trying to determine why Narumanchi targeted Dodson. Austin police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them.