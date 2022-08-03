Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping.
Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
The woman says the two people drove her to a bank where she was forced to withdraw what police say was a large sum of money.
The victim then says she was forced to pull more money from an ATM with her bank card. The suspects then drove the woman to a store where she was forced to pay for expensive items.
The woman was finally dropped off in the middle of the street before the suspects drove off.
Surveillance video shows images of both suspects who are seen wearing surgical masks.
The two suspects police are looking for are Hispanic. The man appears to be in his early 20s and has a fade-style haircut. The woman stands around 5’6 and has a medium build with medium length hair.
The vehicle the suspects were driving is a 2019 Ford Escape.
If you have any information on the two suspects, you are urged to contact Austin police at 512-974-5092.