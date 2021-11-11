Austin Police searching for missing 3 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Austin are searching for a missing 3 year old girl and the man they believe abducted her.
Mckenzie Byrne is a white female, 3 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.
She was wearing a gray shirt and pink and purple pants when she was last seen at 12:30 A.M. Thursday.
Wanted in connection to her disappearance is 37 year old Brian Byrne.
He’s a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes.
Byrne was wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts and is driving a silver colored 2012 Toyota Tundra.
The Texas license plate number on the truck is BP70978.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.