Austin Police searching for missing 3 year old

Don Morgan
Nov 11, 2021 @ 7:38am
Photo: Austin Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Austin are searching for a missing 3 year old girl and the man they believe abducted her.

Mckenzie Byrne is a white female, 3 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

She was wearing a gray shirt and pink and purple pants when she was last seen at 12:30 A.M. Thursday.

Wanted in connection to her disappearance is 37 year old Brian Byrne.

Photo: Austin Police Department

He’s a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes.

Byrne was wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts and is driving a silver colored 2012 Toyota Tundra.

The Texas license plate number on the truck is BP70978.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.

