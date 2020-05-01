Austin ranger tells park visitors to maintain safe distancing, man pushes ranger into water
Photo: Austin Police Department
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in Austin after he pushed an Austin park ranger into the water after being told to maintain proper social distancing.
In a Snapchat video that was posted on Reddit Thursday, it shows the ranger at Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park along the Colorado River asking the group of young adults to maintain six feet of distance.
The group tells the ranger “I got you” and “will do”. Then, a man in the group pushes the ranger into the water.
Austin police have arrested the man in the video, 25-year-old Brandon Hicks, and charged him with attempted assault on a public servant.
“Our Rangers continue to engage residents on the proper use of park facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kimberly McNeeley, Austin Parks & Recreation Department Director. “We ask that the public treat Rangers with the same respect they wish to be shown to themselves. Public support is essential for Austin to meet the challenges of this pandemic.”
Austin Parks Ranger Gets Pushed In Water At Commons Ford from r/Austin