      Weather Alert

Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue

Associated Press
Feb 7, 2022 @ 4:50am
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Officials say a boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin after a problem at a water treatment plant.

When the city issued the boil water notice Saturday evening, Mayor Steve Adler said it appeared “this will be over in a couple of days.”

The city is also prohibiting outdoor water use and asking residents to curtail indoor water use, in addition to requiring commercial customers to reduce water consumption.

The city’s water director said the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant had a treatment process “upset” that resulted in a spike in turbidity, which is the measurement of the water’s clarity.

TAGS
Austin boil order texas
Popular Posts
Nearly 450k sign petition to help Texas brothers accused of murdering sister's abuser
Update: Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger
Friday school closures around San Antonio over freezing conditions
Arctic blast coming to San Antonio, icing possible in Texas Hill Country
Texas Freeze: Closed roads around San Antonio and Bexar County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On