Austin soon to join exclusive 1 million people club
By Texas News Radio
|
Jan 10, 2019 @ 4:25 PM
Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Austin is expected to officially join the 1 million club by the next census.

Culture Map Austin says the city’s latest population estimate puts the total at 981,035.

When the city reaches 1 million people, it will be the fourth Texas town to do so — only behind Houston (2.3 million), San Antonio (1.5 million) and Dallas (1.3 million).

Austin’s demographer said the population is unlikely to see skyrocketing growth in the future as the rest of the metro area fills out.

Austin is the 11th-largest city in the nation and fastest growing large city. There are only 10 cities with more than a million residents.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas Republicans poised to vote on Muslim vice chair ouster Co-worker sought in stabbing death of Texas plant supervisor Lawyer: Man denies involvement in killing of Houston girl WATCH: Trump threatens emergency declaration, visits Texas border Trump’s border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart Venue change sought for teen in fatal Texas school shooting
Comments