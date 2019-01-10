Austin soon to join exclusive 1 million people club

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Austin is expected to officially join the 1 million club by the next census.

Culture Map Austin says the city’s latest population estimate puts the total at 981,035.

When the city reaches 1 million people, it will be the fourth Texas town to do so — only behind Houston (2.3 million), San Antonio (1.5 million) and Dallas (1.3 million).

Austin’s demographer said the population is unlikely to see skyrocketing growth in the future as the rest of the metro area fills out.

Austin is the 11th-largest city in the nation and fastest growing large city. There are only 10 cities with more than a million residents.