Austin’s famous El Arroyo expanding to Gruene

By Dennis Foley
August 31, 2022 4:49PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A famous Austin restaurant will be expanding to New Braunfels.

The Houston Chronicle reported the owners of Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to expand across the state — with the first expansion being New Braunfels by the end of 2023.

The Winstanleys, who own the Austin restaurant, bought Rockin’ R River Rides last year and a working to turn the existing structure under the Gruene water tower into a two-story El Arroyo.

They say there could possibly be six new locations across the state in the coming years.

It’s not clear, however, if the iconic sign will also appear at these new locations.

