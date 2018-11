SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman killed in a Northeast Bexar County fire has been identified as 49-year-old Rochelle Nichols.

Her husband told firefighters he was sleeping on the couch when the home on Mountain Shadows in Live Oak went up in flames Monday night. He says when he woke up, he could hear his wife screaming in another room, but he was unable to get to her.

Firefighters found Nichols unresponsive.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.