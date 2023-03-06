Authorities investigate train derailment in Travis County

Photo: Manor Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Manor are reporting a train derailment.

Manor P.D. has posted on social media that it happened just after 5 A.M. Monday near East Parsons and North Lockhart.

No injuries were reported in the derailment but some of the gravel the train was hauling spilled into the roadway.

The derailment means South San Marcos Street at the tracks will be closed while crews clear the scene.

Manor is located about 12 miles Northeast of Austin.

Police say they expect the road to reopen at around noon Monday.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.