Authorities investigating possible human smuggling case in San Antonio after 10 people bail from S-U-V

Don Morgan
Mar 4, 2021 @ 8:25am
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies may have discovered a case of human smuggling during a routine stop.

This happened in the 2200 block of South Callaghan Road. A Deputy was trying to stop a speeding SUV at around 11 P.M. and when the vehicle stopped, ten people jumped out and scattered.

A search from the air and on the ground resulted in the capture of three people.

The rest are still unaccounted for.

Homeland Security is investigating the case.

TAGS
human smuggling San Antonio
