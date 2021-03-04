Authorities investigating possible human smuggling case in San Antonio after 10 people bail from S-U-V
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies may have discovered a case of human smuggling during a routine stop.
This happened in the 2200 block of South Callaghan Road. A Deputy was trying to stop a speeding SUV at around 11 P.M. and when the vehicle stopped, ten people jumped out and scattered.
A search from the air and on the ground resulted in the capture of three people.
The rest are still unaccounted for.
Homeland Security is investigating the case.