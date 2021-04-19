      Weather Alert

Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly crash

Don Morgan
Apr 19, 2021 @ 4:34am
Tesla Model Y (Photo: Tesla)

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas authorities say two people have been killed in the fiery crash of a Tesla that had no one in the driver’s seat.

A Harris County constable told television stations in Houston that there was a person in the front passenger seat and another in a rear passenger seat after the wreck Saturday night in the Houston suburb of Spring.

It’s unclear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used before the crash.

Constable Mark Herman said authorities are certain that no one was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

