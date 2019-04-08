Avengers stars say they’re “just as in the dark” as fans when it comes to the end of Endgame

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday, the Avengers: Endgame cast joined the Good Morning America team to talk about the upcoming blockbuster film, and revealed that despite the fact that they’re in the movie, they haven’t seen it yet.

“If anyone of us asked [to see it], then we probably could,” Captain America’s alter-ego Chris Evans said. “I just think personally I’m actually going to try and enjoy the experience at the premiere.”

And Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, insists that the cast is “just as in the dark” about the movie as the fans are.

“There’s so many different pieces going on, and there’s like three different [shooting] units happening at the same time,” she explains. “And if you’re not acting with another actor, then you don’t know what else is going on in their world, because there’s so many different parts of this universe.”

However, like Evans, Scarlett says she wants to be surprised.

“That’s part of the real kind of joy and amazement [of it],” she says. “When do you ever get that, these days? To be able to have a genuine surprise and not anticipate anything?”

While Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., said this film would be Marvel’s crowning achievement, he also joked to “bring a bag lunch” because it’s clocking in at almost three hours long.

The Hulk, AKA actor Mark Ruffalo, suggesting fans bring a “box of Kleenex and a diaper.”

While there have been loads of theories regarding spoilers of the film online, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said none they’ve seen are accurate.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.