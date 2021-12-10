      Weather Alert

Average gas price in San Antonio drops 7 cents

Don Morgan
Dec 10, 2021 @ 7:58am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We found a little good news at a place that hasn’t provided anything positive for a while.

The gas pumps.

Triple-A Texas is out with their Weekend Gas Watch which reports the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-93 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down four-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-seven more than a year ago.

Drivers in San Antonio are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the state with the citywide average coming in at $2.75.

That’s a seven cent drop from last week.

The drop is the result of concerns about a possible pandemic resurgence and a global economic slowdown which dropped oil prices into the mid-60-dollars per barrel range.

 

