Average gas price in San Antonio hits $3.00 per gallon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 3 dollar a gallon gas is back and AAA Texas says it’s going to stick around for a while.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is currently sitting at $3.00.
That’s a jump of is four cents since week and 89 cents higher than what we were paying a year ago.
According to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration, crude oil prices are being driven up by the rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. That rising prices for crude will cause gas prices to climb.
The demand for fuel is increasing while the regional gasoline supplies stay the same.
“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.”
Even with the rise in price, San Antonio drivers are still seeing some of the lowest prices in Texas.
The average this week is up 6 cents to $2.93.
Amarillo has the lowest average price per gallon at $2.90 while El Paso drivers have the highest at $3.29.