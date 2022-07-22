Average gas price in Texas drops below $4.00 for the first time since early May

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been nearly two months since average gas prices were below four dollars a gallon in Texas.
In it’s weekly survey of gas stations across the state, AAA Texas says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Lone Star State is $3.92. While the 22 cent drop is welcome, we were paying $1.19 less a year ago.
The auto club says the potential for declining crude oil demand, as it relates to possible reduced economic activity, could lead prices to follow suit. However, crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines – trading in wild swings somedays, and July is still a leading month for travel demand; therefore, it is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump.
When comparing prices in the state’s major metropolitan areas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon.
In San Antonio, the average price is coming in at 3.84. That’s a drop of 18 cents in the past week but 1.06 higher than 1 year ago.