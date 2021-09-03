      Weather Alert

Average gas prices in San Antonio climb as Hurricane Ida impacts gulf coast refineries

Don Morgan
Sep 3, 2021 @ 6:18am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hurricane Ida is having an impact on gas prices as we head into Labor Day weekend.

AAA Texas is out with their weekend gas watch which shows the average price per gallon up a little.

The statewide average for Texas is coming in at $2.81. That’s a two cent increase over last week and 90 cents higher than a year ago.

The auto club says Ida is responsible for the bump in prices.

“Ida’s impact at the pump will be felt for many drivers as we head into the final stretch of the summer driving season this Labor Day holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the pump price increases caused by the large hurricane should only be temporary.”

Texas drivers are still seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country.

The lowest average price in the state can be found in Victoria where the average is $2.69.

San Antonio drivers are paying the second lowest average price in Texas at $2.70. That’s up 6 cents from last week and 89 cents higher than a year ago.

