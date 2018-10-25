Average price for a gallon of gas drops in San Antonio

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is five cents less than this day last week and is 35 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

In San Antonio, drivers are seeing a drop of 6 cents. That brings the average price per gallon down to $2.50.

Drivers in the Midland-Odessa area have the highest prices in the state with an average of $3.06.

Drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.44 per gallon.

Reduced refinery operations, due to peak maintenance season have contributed to stable gasoline inventories amid lower demand. That’s a contributing factor driving gas prices down. Gas prices have also dropped despite some market uncertainty looking ahead to possible geopolitical issues.

Specifically the Iranian sanctions expected to take effect in November.

“Motorists are paying less at the pump week-to-week yet again across Texas. For the next couple of weeks, market analysts suggest drivers can anticipate prices at the pump to fall, but there are concerns that Iranian sanctions could cause prices to reverse course once sanctions take effect in November.”