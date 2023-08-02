Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him

Texas Baby Moses Law allows for safe surrender.

Two people caught on a surveillance video abandoning a newborn baby boy outside a Northwest Side church are the subject of a search by San Antonio police.

The newborn survived 20-hours in heat of the day before being discovered.

The video shows the pair with a basket outside Grissom Road Church on the intersection of Lost Lane and Grissom Road, according to Crime Stoppers.

The pair placed the basket under an awning by the back door on July 17th.

Church personnel didn’t notice the baby until almost 9 p.m. the next night.

A police report says the basket was covered by a jacket.

When they uncovered the basket, they found the baby inside.

KSAT 12 reports temps hit a near record of 104 degrees that day.

SAPD reports the baby was not in a state of distress, but still had the umbilical cord attached.

A note accompanying the baby was also found.

Texas has a Safe Haven Law: Called the Baby Moses Law, babies younger than 60 days can be safely surrendered at any hospital, fire station, and emergency medical services facility in the state.

For more information about safe child abandoning, please click here or contact the Texas Baby Moses Hotline 1-877-904-SAVE (1-877-904-7283).