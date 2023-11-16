Baby critical after almost drowning, mother charged, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A seven-month-old baby is in critical condition after it almost drown in a bathtub on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Police Department says officers showed up in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive on the Northeast Side before 3:30 p.m. Officers say the mother was performing chest compressions on the baby when they arrived.

KENS 5 reports first responders showed up and started life-saving measures before the baby was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the mother had left the baby in the bathtub with running water for several minutes. When the 29-year-old woman went back to the bathroom, the tub was overflowing and the baby was not responding.

The mother is being charged with injury to a child. The baby’s current status is not known.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.