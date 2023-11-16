KTSA KTSA Logo

Baby critical after almost drowning, mother charged, SAPD

By Christian Blood
November 16, 2023 3:09PM CST
Share
Baby critical after almost drowning, mother charged, SAPD
Close up of metal handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A seven-month-old baby is in critical condition after it almost drown in a bathtub on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Police Department says officers showed up in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive on the Northeast Side before 3:30 p.m. Officers say the mother was performing chest compressions on the baby when they arrived.

KENS 5 reports first responders showed up and started life-saving measures before the baby was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the mother had left the baby in the bathtub with running water for several minutes. When the 29-year-old woman went back to the bathroom, the tub was overflowing and the baby was not responding.

The mother is being charged with injury to a child. The baby’s current status is not known.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
baby
bathtub
charged
critical condition
mother
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
2

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat
4

Bar fight leads to fatal shooting on Northeast Side
5

Suspect at large after woman found dead on West Side, SAPD