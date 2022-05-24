      Weather Alert

Baby deer rescued from New Braunfels storm drain

Don Morgan
May 24, 2022 @ 6:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A heart warming video from New Braunfels shows a member of the city’s Animal Wefare and Rescue team going above and beyond..or in this case…below and beyond to rescue a trapped baby deer.

The City of New Braunfels shared the video on their Facebook page that shows Lane Dietert crawling out of storm drain with the deer.

They’re not sure how the deer ended up in the drain but Dietert climbed down a ladder Monday afternoon, then had to crawl into the cramped drain to get the deer.

The city says Dietert saved the baby’s life.

The deer was reunited with it’s mother and is said to be doing well.

