Back to back large groups of migrants apprehended at Texas-Mexico border

Don Morgan
Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:41am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Border Patrol has apprehended the single largest group of migrants of the year this week.

Agents at the McAllen station are reporting that they encountered a group of 509 migrants near Hidalgo on Tuesday, 115 of them were unaccompanied children.

They were already busy with a massive group of 336 migrants encountered by Rio Grande City agents earlier in the day.

They were from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela and Guatemala.

RGV Sector has been tracking large groups since 2007 and they say that the group found in Hidalgo is the largest to date.

“From the river to ranchlands, our agents are doing everything they can to locate and rescue individuals who are lost or distressed, and we are witnessing firsthand that migrants are experiencing the worst as their trek to the border is unforgiving,” said Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

RGV has rescued more than 700 migrants so far this fiscal year.

