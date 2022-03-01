      Weather Alert

Backseat passenger shot while traveling on a Northeast San Antonio street

Don Morgan
Mar 1, 2022 @ 6:34am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital

It happened on the Northeast side at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday.

The victim was in the backseat of a car and it approached the intersection of Nacogdoches and Toepperwein, someone in another car that was parked on side of the road started shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg and was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center.

He’s listed in stable condition. Nobody else in the car was hurt.

Police were told that the vehicle the shooter was in sped away from the scene and hasn’t been located.

Police are still working to determine if the shooting was random or if the vehicle the victim was in was a specific target.

