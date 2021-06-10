Backyard Pitmasters will bring BBQ classes to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Backyard Pitmasters announced today the company’s pit smoking classes will now be available in San Antonio thanks to local pitmasters Chris and Sara Malloy.
The company hosts classes on smoking brisket, ribs, turkey, seafood, chickens and hogs at local breweries and corporate events.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in my past around a smoker producing bad BBQ so I love having the opportunity to help folks new to the craft avoid some of my early mistakes!” said Chris Mallo. “I have a real bbq passion and Backyard Pitmasters classes are a great way to share my passion, while teaching others what I have learned and having a great time at our partner breweries. Sara and I are so excited to bring Backyard Pitmasters to the San Antonio market.”
Classes are already scheduled locally at Alamo Beer Company, Freetail Brewing, Ranger Creek and Busted Sandal. The first class will start July 17 at Alamo Beer Company.
You can register for classes at brisketu.com.