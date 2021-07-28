Bailiff hit in the face by convicted cop killer Otis McKane testifies during punishment phase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The sentencing phase continues today in the trial of a man found guilty of capital murder in the ambush killing of a police detective.
On Monday, a jury convicted Otis McKane of the fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi as the officer sat in a patrol car near police headquarters in 2016.
The sentencing phase got underway Tuesday with the jury hearing from Isidro Gonzalez.
He’s the deputy McKane elbowed in the face on Monday, moments after after the verdict was announced.
During his testimony, he recalled what happened prior to the physical altercation with McKane.
Gonzalez says he told another deputy to open the door because he had a feeling McKane was going to fight them as he was led from the courtroom.
The convicted killer was removing his coat and tie, Gonzalez said the behavior was unusual.
McKane then threw an elbow, hitting Gonzalez in the face. Several other deputies jumped in to subdue McKane.
There was extra security in the courtroom when McKane arrived on Tuesday. He was taken from the courtroom without incident.
McKane faces the death penalty for killing Detective Marconi. The trial resumes this morning at 9 a.m.