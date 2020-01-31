Baker takes over scam-marred Astros, set for ‘last hurrah’
New Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker speaks during a baseball press conference at Minute Maid Park, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
Dusty Baker says managing the Houston Astros will be his “last hurrah.” At 70 years old, this will be his 23rd season as a major league manager and he’s still chasing an elusive championship. He’ll get that chance with an Astros team that has a lot of talent but also is reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Baker was introduced as Houston’s new manager on Thursday, bringing a wealth of experience as a player and a manager to a club that lost the World Series in seven games last year.