Balcones Heights police officer shot, search on for suspect

Dennis Foley
Feb 3, 2021 @ 3:45pm
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Multiple television stations are reporting that a Balcones Heights police officer was shot at an apartment complex along Interstate 10 Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office both confirmed that they are investigating the shooting along with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff’s office has put out photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

