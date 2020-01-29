      Weather Alert

Balcones Heights police search for son of woman found beaten to death

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 29, 2020 @ 7:05am

No SAN ANTONIO-(KTSA) “How  could anyone do this to their mother?” That’s what Balcones Heights Police Chief John Jahanara asked during an interview with KTSA News after officers found a 76-year-old woman who was beaten to death at her Northwest Side apartment Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, the woman called police to remove her son  from her residence at the Spanish Keys apartments in Babcock Road  because he was causing a disturbance.

Hours later, police got a call from a friend of the woman’s son. He told police that Michael Wayne Curbow called him and said that something happened to his mother. Curbow asked his friend to check on her.

Chief Jahanara questions why Curbow didn’t call police or remain at the scene until help arrived for his mother.

They’re asking for your help in the search for 55-year-old  Curbow.

