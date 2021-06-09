BAMC hosts weekend vaccination clinic for veterans

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brooke Army Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for TRICARE beneficiaries on Saturday.
The clinic will be open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for beneficiaries ages 12 and up.
The BAMC COVID-19 vaccination site is located in the Training Support Center on main post Fort Sam Houston in building 4110 at 2536 Garden Avenue. Officials said only patients receiving a vaccine may enter the clinic. Patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by a legal guardian.
BAMC also offers weekly walk-in clinics on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vaccine appointments can be made through TRICARE online or by phone at 210-916-9900.