BAMC is now a Medicaid provider

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brooke Army Medical Center officially became a Medicaid provider following the passage of House Bill 2365 on Tuesday.
“BAMC, which is the only Tier 1 military medical treatment facility in Texas, plays a vital role in providing quality healthcare services to our military service members, their families, veterans and other emergency patients within the San Antonio area,” said Texas Senator and New Braunfels resident Donna Campbell, who has worked as an emergency room physician. “I was proud to work on HB 2365 with Representative Lopez to ensure that emergency room patients have full access to their Medicaid benefits at BAMC.”
The bill allows for the participation and reimbursement of certain military medical treatment facilities and affiliated health care providers under Medicaid.
“I am extremely pleased by the passage of this bill,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This law will benefit our community’s citizens who suffer severe trauma injuries while ensuring that the military medical teams that train at BAMC continue to hone the surgical skills needed on the battlefield.”
Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff led a resolution in 2017 that was unanimously passed by the San Antonio City Council and Commissioners Court highlighting the importance of maintaining BAMC.