BAMC treats more than 4,000 trauma patients in past year

Members of Brooke Army Medical Center’s medical staff simulate providing emergency care to an exercise role player during the 2018 San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 11, 2018. SAMCEE is an annual exercise designed to test the capabilities of hospitals and emergency responders in the San Antonio area. (Photo by Jason W. Edwards)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brooke Army Medical Center said it treated more than 4,000 trauma patients in the past year.

The military hospital said in a statement Friday 85 percent of its patients in that time were civilians and 14 percent were military beneficiaries.

The most common source of trauma the hospital treated was injuries from car accidents — accounting for about 85 percent of traumatic injuries. The other 15 percent had suffered either a gunshot or stabbing.

“We not only are serving our community with trauma care, but also are serving out nation by ensuring out military health care professionals are equipped with the skills needed to serve around the world at a moment’s notice,” said Air Force Col. Patrick Osborn, Deputy Commander for Surgical Services.

BAMC is one of two hospitals in the San Antonio region that are Level 1 trauma centers — the other is University Health System.

The hospital said it trained more than 1,700 people in basic bleeding control techniques using the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop the Bleed course. The program is intended to help bystanders become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

“We are honored to serve the San Antonio and surrounding communities,” BAMC Commanding General Brigadier General George Appenzeller said in a statement. “And we are proud to serve our nation as a premier readiness platform for our military medical personnel.”