Banana Boat recalling sunscreen due to cancer risk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News ) — Concerns over cancer risk are leading to a recall of Banana Boat scalp spray due to trace amounts of benzene being found.
Edgewell Personal Care Company announced the voluntary recall on Friday because it says benzene is a chemical that can cause cancer in the event of repeated exposure.
The recall includes three different batches of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30, and the lot codes are 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF.
Edgewell says no other batches of this product are included in the recall and the company also says there have been no reports of adverse events related to the decision.
Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30 is being pulled from retailer shelves and the company is offering to reimburse customers who purchased the product.