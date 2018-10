SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A boil water notice affecting 580 Bandera County homes has been lifted.

The notice affected homes in the Lake Medina Shores subdivision.

Monarch Utilities said in a statement, “Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and bacteriological quality and has provided [the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality] with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.”