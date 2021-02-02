Bandera County man gets 7 years for pointing shotgun at federal agents
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) A Bandera County man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years behind bars for pointing a shotgun at federal agents.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant at Luther Otis Foster’s residence in Lakehills in 2016. Prosecutors say the agents announced their presence and entered the residence. When they went inside, Foster pointed a shotgun at the agents and threatened them. Foster was shot and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“Pointing a weapon at or threatening a federal agent is never a wise choice,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer. “It is fortunate that no one lost their life in this incident. Unfortunately, today in Florida, a similar scenario ended in heartbreaking tragedy. We should never forget the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day.”
Inside Foster’s residence, agents discovered a large number of growing marijuana plants and discarded marijuana plant stalks.
On November 15, 2018, Foster pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance drug trafficking crime and four counts of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.
Federal Judge Fred Biery on Tuesday sentenced the 45-year-old to a total of 90 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.