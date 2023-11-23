KTSA KTSA Logo

Bandera County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman after 88-year-old man found dead

By Christian Blood
November 23, 2023 1:03AM CST
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Freda Michelle Thomas (November 22, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in locating a suspect in connection to the murder of an 88-year-old man.

Robert Isaacks was reported missing by Bandera County on Tuesday, but a person of interest was also listed in the same post on Facebook.

Just one day later, another post to Facebook listed Freda Michelle Thomas as the prime suspect in Isaack’s disappearance. The same post confirms a body found in Crockett County on Friday was identified as Isaac.

If you have any information on where Thomas might be, you are urged to contact the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Anyone with information is urged not to approach Thomas, but rather to call 830-796-3771.

 

