Bandera ISD to host drive-in graduation
SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) – The Bandera High School Class of 2020 will “drive -in” to their graduation ceremony.
Each of the 141 seniors will be able to bring one vehicle with family members to the unique “Drive-in Movie Style” graduation Friday, May 22.
When it’s time to receive their diploma, each student will get out of their vehicle and walk to the large stage, which is large enough to allow social distancing between students and Bandera Independent School District board members.
A large drive-in movie-style screen will be set up to enhance viewing of the ceremony, which will include, student-led prayers, speeches, and the traditional turning of the tassel. The graduation also will be live-streamed.
Graduates are invited to decorate their vehicles for a celebratory parade following the ceremony. The parade will end on Main Street.