Bandera man electrocuted while cleaning New Braunfels church windows
By Dennis Foley
Apr 18, 2019 @ 10:58 AM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bandera man was killed in while washing windows at a New Braunfels church Thursday morning.

New Braunfels police say 53-year-old William Alston was part of a team of contractors cleaning the exterior windows of First Baptist Church on Cross Street.

Police say at around 6:45 a.m., Alston had been using a long pole which inadvertently came into contact with some nearby power lines, causing it to arc and sending an electric shock down the pole and injuring Alston.

Paramedics immediately began lifesaving measures to try to save him, but he would later die at a nearby hospital.

