Bandidos member arrested for threatening government informant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization member was arrested Thursday for allegedly retaliating against a federal informant in a recent case involving the group’s criminal activities.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Albert DeLeon approached an unidentified person and threatened to harm them in retaliation for that person providing information and evidence relating to the Bandidos’ criminal activity, including information provided in a case involving John Portillo and Jeffrey Pike.

Jurors convicted Pike, the national president of the group, and Portillo, the national vice president of the group, in May 2018 in a racketeering scheme that including permitting members to commit murder, robbery, assault, extortion and other crimes.

“The arrest of Albert DeLeon sends a strong and unified message that the mere intimidation and threatening of a government witness will not be endured and those who commit these offenses will rightfully be brought to justice,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Will Glaspy said in a statement.

If convicted, DeLeon could get up to 20 years in federal prison.