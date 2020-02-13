Bank of America awards Hemisfair $750,000 grant for district redevelopment
In front of the historic Kusch House at Hemisfair, L to R: Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar, San Antonio Market President for Bank of America Jessica Miller, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Market Manager for Bank of America Jennifer Cantu, and Executive Director of the Hemisfair Conservancy Anne Krause. (Photo: Hemisfair)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bank of America awarded the Hemisfair Conservancy a $750,000 grant Wednesday, the largest grant to Hemisfair ever.
The two organizations said the money will be used to finish the rehabilitation of the Kusch House, which is one of 21 historic homes in Hemsifair that will be leased to small businesses.
Those businesses will offer amenities to park visitors as well as generate revenue for Hemisfair.
“Hemisfair is a social and economic anchor in San Antonio that will serve as a catalyst for small business growth, and is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs and contribute $400 million to San Antonio’s economy annually,” said Jessica Miller, San Antonio Market President for Bank of America. “Our philanthropic investment acknowledges the important role Hemisfair plays and is another demonstration of our commitment to economic mobility.”
“We can’t thank Bank of America enough for recognizing the community impact of Hemisfair’s aspirational vision, and for selecting us for this incredible grant,” said Anne Krause, Executive Director of the Hemisfair Conservancy. “The historic Kusch House is at the center of it all at Hemisfair, and this gift will have a multi-generational effect. We’re thrilled to recognize this generous contribution with the Bank of America Promenade.”
The Kusch House is believed to have been built in 1885 and the city said its records show the family had owned the property until the 1968 World’s Fair.
“The neighborhood that existed here before the World’s Fair is a piece of the fabric that has shaped San Antonio for generations, and I’m encouraged to see Bank of America helping bring it back to life through investment in historic preservation efforts at Hemisfair,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “Residents and visitors alike will be able to witness the impact of Bank of America’s gift in action through the small business that moves into the Kusch House after its transformation.”