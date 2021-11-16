      Weather Alert

Baptist Health System to open Boerne’s first hospital

Katy Barber
Nov 16, 2021 @ 3:35pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Boerne is getting its first hospital.

The Baptist Health System announced the plans today noting construction on the hospital is planned to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

The facility will be located at the northwest corner of I-10 and State Highway 46 and will include an acute care hospital with outpatient services, imaging and other diagnostic services, and a medical office building for physician practices and additional ancillary healthcare services.

“We are excited to welcome Baptist Health System to the Boerne community,” Boerne Mayor Tim Handren said. “Our residents have asked for additional medical facilities for years, and we are excited to work with the hospital system as they embark on the process to make this much anticipated addition to our community.”

The Baptist Health System currently operates a surgery center and the BHS physicians network manages primary care and specialty clinics in Boerne.

