Bar fight leads to fatal shooting on Northeast Side

By Christian Blood
November 4, 2023 11:50AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is trying to determine whether or not a fatal shooting on the Northeast Side was an act of self-defense.

Investigators say two men in their 60s got into a fight inside a bar before it spilled out into the street.

KSAT-12 reports both men were shot, but one of them was found dead at the scene when officers arrived at Austin Highway and Perrin Beitel around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The survivor is claiming self-defense, according to SAPD.

There is no word on criminal charges at this time, and no other injuries were reported.

