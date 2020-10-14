Bars in Bexar County to reopen next week
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, COVID-19 briefing, April 12,2020-COSA Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bars in Bexar County will be allowed to reopen early next week.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Wednesday evening announced that bars or similar establishments may open under certain restrictions recommended by the COVID-19 Community Response Coalition.
“Patrons are prohibited from congregating indoors while waiting for a table,” Wolff said. “Keep tables and other seating areas six feet apart.”
Masks will be required, except when eating or drinking and social distancing guidelines must be maintained. Bars will be required to ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, and customers will not be allowed to congregate at the bar.
Wolff plans to file the necessary paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Thursday. Following approval of Bexar County’s request to opt-in , bars or similar establishments that hold a permit from TABC, may reopen at up to 50 percent occupancy . The County Judge will issue an Executive Order Thursday with additional details.
Wolff said there are 3,000 bars in San Antonio and Bexar Count, and most have reopened after reclassifying the establishments as restaurants. About 425 that have remained closed will be able to reopen early next week.
In addition, a Bexar County Restaurant and Beverage COVID-19 Grant Program will be presented to Commissioners Court next week. Approximately, $3 million in grants for restaurants and bars affected by COVID-19 will be made available. Locally owned restaurants and bars with up to $5M in annual gross revenue and up to 60 full/part time employees would be eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000. If approved by commissioners, applications will be accepted starting October 26, 2020.