Baseball Hall of Fame cancels July induction ceremony
Derek Jeter: MGN Photo
(AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That means this year’s class with Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will be part of the next year’s scheduled ceremony and will be inducted with the Class of 2021.
A record crowd had been expected this summer at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain who was elected in January by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.