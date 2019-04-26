Battle of Flowers Band Festival features more than 30 high school bands

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- More than 5,000 high school students participated in this year’s Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium.

Three featured bands were from Alamo Heights, Burbank and Warren High Schools. More than 30 other groups marched around the track and competed in the Parade of Bands.

Ronald Reagan High School won the Spirit Award. The People’s Choice award went to Stevens High School.

In the AAAA group, Navarro High School won first place, and Marion High School came in second.

In the AAAAA category, the McCollum High School Band won first place, and second place went to Thomas Jefferson High School.

Claudia Taylor Johnson High School won the top prize in the AAAAAA Category, followed by Ronald Reagan High School.

Many of the bands competing last night got an early wakeup call this morning. The Battle of Flowers Vanguard was to step of at 9 a.m. Country star Pat Green is the grand marshal of the parade with the theme “For the Love of Texas.