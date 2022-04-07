Battle of the Flowers Parade makes its triumphant return

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s almost time to enjoy the parade that started all of the Fiesta-fun San Antonians have been celebrating for more than 130 years.
The Battle of Flowers Parade will kick off Friday at 9:30 a.m. after a two-year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The parade has been held annually since 1891 to honor the heroes that fought at The Alamo, Goliad and San Jacinto in an effort to win Texas’ independence. It remains as one of the country’s oldest parades.
The route for Battle of Flowers and the Fiesta Flambeau parades have been changed.
The parades will begin on Main Street near San Antonio College, which will serve as the forming area.
The parades will move South on Main Street before veering off onto Lexington near Madison Square Park before turning left on St. Mary’s Street.
The parades will turn right on Brooklyn down Avenue E and then right on Houston Street before turning left onto Alamo Plaza. After Alamo Plaza, the parades will turn right onto Commerce Street where they will end.
The high schools participating in the Battle of Slowers Parade this year are Alamo Heights High School, Brennan High School, Clark High School, John Jay High School, L.E.E. High School, Memorial High School, Roosevelt High School, Sam Houston High School and Southside High School.
Each public school in the San Antonio area gets a chance to participate in the parade through a four year cycle rotation.
Tickets for the parade are still available online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/12792/battle-of-flowers.
37 high school bands will compete Thursday afternoon at the Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium.
Officials said more than 4,300 area students will compete in the 84th annual festival starting at 6:30 p.m.
The bands will all perform in unison for the finale of the Festival that includes a fireworks display.