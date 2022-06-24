      Weather Alert

Baylor’s Sochan, Ohio State’s Branham to Spurs in NBA draft

Associated Press
Jun 24, 2022 @ 4:53am
Jeremy Sochan shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio Spurs chose Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan with ninth overall pick, Ohio State guard Malaki Branham with the 20th selection and Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley at No. 25 in the NBA draft.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Bears. Branham averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists per game in his only season with the Buckeyes.

Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Fighting Irish. San Antonio missed the postseason the past two seasons following a league record 22 straight playoff appearances.

